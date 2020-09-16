New preliminary hearing set for Logan man suspected of molesting teen girl

Booking photo for Omar S. Escobar (Courtesy: Cache County Jail.)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for a 39-year-old Logan man arrested on suspicion of molesting a teenage girl last year. Omar S. Escobar was booked into the Cache County Jail and later released after turning himself into law enforcement.

Escobar participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He has been charged with five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Darwin Overson requested the preliminary hearing, when prosecutors will present their evidence in the case. A judge will also determine whether or not to bind the suspect over for trial.

A previous preliminary hearing was cancelled after the alleged victim became scarred and didn’t want to take the witness stand and confront Escobar.

In August 2019, Escobar self-reported the alleged crimes to Logan City police officers just before being booked into jail. The suspect told officers that he had molested the girl on multiple occasions.

Officers later interviewed the alleged victim, who was an acquaintance of Escobar. She provided additional details about the sexual abuse.

Prosecutors believe Escobar turned himself into police after the victim’s family learned about the crimes and threatened to report it.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Judge Thomas Willmore scheduled the new preliminary hearing for Nov. 10.

Escobar is currently out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

