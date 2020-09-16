Nibley man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman during domestic dispute

Booking photo for Jaime Nunez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 48-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for allegedly choking and threatening to kill his wife during a domestic dispute. Jaime Nunez was booked early Wednesday morning into the Cache County Jail.

According to the arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Nibley residence around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The alleged victim claimed Nunez had choked her and that she was hiding outside their neighbor’s house.

The woman told deputies, she and Nunez got into a fight earlier in the evening. During the argument, Nunez pushed her up against a toolbox in the garage and raised a hammer as if he was preparing to hit her with it. He then dropped the hammer and started choking her.

The alleged victim said she was able to free herself and go into the house. Nunez allegedly followed and threw her down on the stairs and strangled her again.

The assault reportedly continued until Nunez fell asleep and the victim was able to flee and call 911.

Jail records show Nunez was booked on two felony offenses, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Formal charges are expected to be filed in 1st District Court, pending the completion of deputy’s investigation.

