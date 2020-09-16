North Logan’s Kenadi Dodds performs on America’s Got Talent semifinals

North Logan teen Kenadi Dodds performs on America's Got Talent semifinals on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Image is a screen shot of Kenadi's performance on NBC.

NORTH LOGAN – Kenadi Dodds has once again performed on a national stage, hoping enough people who watch America’s Got Talent on NBC will give her enough votes to advance to the show’s finals. Dodds was the second performance of the evening, Tuesday and will have to wait until the live results show on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Mountain Time to learn if she advances.

Unlike her previous two performances on the show which featured original songs by Dodds, this time she performed a cover of the country song “Be a Light” which was released earlier this year by Thomas Rhett. The song includes the chorus, “Don’t hide in the darkness when you were born to shine. In a world full of hate be a light.”

Dodds performed on a white piano surrounded by plants and flowers on the Universal Studios lot in Hollywood.

“Unlike what I said the last time you were on, for me, this performance was a huge step up,” AGT judge Howie Mandel exclaimed after Kenadi’s performance. “It really was. Strategically, picking a song that is already a great song, and you, adding yourself to it, you were beautiful. You sounded beautiful, and you just made America’s job a little tougher.”

“I thought the song was the perfect sentiment for the night. I loved it,” AGT judge Sofia Vergara added. “I loved it more than your last performance. Your dress, your hair, you were singing like a confident pop star. I loved it.”

Once again, the show did not include its mainstay judge Simon Cowell who is still recovering from injuries he sustained while riding a bike several weeks ago.

“We have so many amazing acts this season,” AGT judge Heidi Klum told Kenadi. “A lot of them are young singers, the same like you, so America will have such a hard time because you gave such a stellar performance just now. I love you. I think you’re fantastic. I wish you good luck.”

When asked by AGT host Terry Crews how she felt after her performance, and being one step away from the finals, Kenadi was ecstatic.

“Oh my goodness. Being a small town girl from Utah, it’s not something most people my age dream about,” she exclaimed. “So the fact that I’m here is just amazing and a blessing in itself.”

Before her performance, the show highlighted Kenadi’s relationship with her father, Chris, who has been her coach and co-song writer. It showed Kenadi leading him through the Universal Studios backlot and describing the buildings. Chris is blind, but described listening to music and how it paints a picture in his mind.

“I’m really grateful Kenadi loves to sing because even though I can’t see her I can always see her heart. To me, music paints a picture inside my head and no one has been able to paint such beautiful pictures like Kenadi. I’m so incredibly proud of her.”