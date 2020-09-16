Projects and possible future plans moving ahead in downtown Logan

Corner of 300 North and Main in Logan.

LOGAN — When it came to revitalizing downtown Logan, proposed projects had seemed to hit a roadblock. But on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said that they have had to revise some of their goals when it comes to proposals for Center Block. The city, last month, abandoned its plan to build residential housing and a parking terrace to go along with a plaza project.

“The plaza is very similar to what it was. We just decided the housing and the parking terrace…although when we had our original visioning meetings, a parking terrace was something that the public wanted. So we proceeded with that. Again one of our goals of trying to revitalize downtown is to get people living downtown, because they’re there after 5 (p.m.) and they patronize businesses and restaurants,” Daines said.

When it comes to revitalization, they decided to shift the focus of having one huge project to where they could potentially improve downtown Logan from 100 South to 400 North. One area that could possibly be developed is the area around 300 North and Main.

“I am thrilled about that one, and of course, it was simply a burned out shell, it was empty. It’s the true definition of blight, and that is one thing that the RDA (Logan’s Redevelopment Agency) specifically says you should use the funds for – the removal of blight. So as we were talking about what happens with that property, the owner had approached us about some environmental mitigation. We got a little deeper and said maybe we should just buy that property, because the city already owns the little vacant corner.”

The mayor said that was purchased years ago with the hope of cleaning up that corner and to facilitate a possible future project. She said the city council serves as the RDA board and with their approval to fund the purchase of more of that property, down the road it could lead to a possible mixed use development of commercial interests and housing.