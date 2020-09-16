Two weeks left to comment on Logan transportation studies

Logan officials are reminding city residents that the public comment period for two ongoing transportation studies will expire on Sept. 28.

LOGAN – City officials here are reminding Logan residents that only two weeks remain for them to comment on two ongoing transportation studies.

The two studies are the city’s Transportation Master Plan and its Main Street Corridor Study. Their goals are to develop solutions to meet Logan’s existing and future mobility and access issues.

“We are committed to engaging our citizens throughout this planning process,” Mayor Holly Daines explains, “since their input is critical in ensuring that these efforts best represent our shared vision for mobility and access in our city.”

But city public liaison Anne Williams says that the public comment phase for those studies, which opened Aug. 24, is set to close on Sept. 28.

“So far, we’ve received 288 comments on the studies,” Williams says. “That’s a very good response. But we want to give residents every opportunity to share their views on these transportation issues.”

Amy Z. Anderson, the chair of the Logan City Council, voiced a similar appeal for public responses during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday. She emphasized that residents can easily post their comments on an interactive map on the studies’ website at logantrp.org.

The city’s Transportation Master Plan will serve as a planning guide for all modes of travel and include a list of municipal projects for the next 30 years and a prioritized project list for the next decade.

The Main Street Corridor Study will evaluate transportation needs along Main Street (US-89/91) and build upon previous studies to develop short- and long-term solutions.

Both studies will continue through spring 2021 and are being done in coordination with the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Utah Department of Transportation.

Williams adds that local residents may obtain more information and submit comments on the study website: logantrp.org, by phone: 888-CITYTRP (248-9877) or via email messages to transportationplan@loganutah.org.