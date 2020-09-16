Utah reports 747 new COVID-19 positives – 36 in Northern Utah; Dr. Dunn shares reminder

LOGAN – When Wednesday’s report from the Utah Department of Health uncovered 747 new COVID-19 positives — while testing just 4,119 people — State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn reminded Utahns of another spike earlier in the summer.

“It’s time to reiterate the importance of people taking these preventative measures,” Dr. Dunn said. “By wearing masks, physical distancing, and staying home if we are sick, we can prevent unnecessary death and illness.”

The state’s rolling average for positive tests is now 585 a day while the seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests set a new record: 11.1 percent.

The Bear River Health Department reported 36 positive cases in northern Utah Wednesday. That includes 33 from Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,926 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,422 in Cache County, 491 in Box Elder County and 13 in Rich County.

Of the 2,926 positives in the district, 2,507 are considered “recovered”. There are now four patients hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 11 deaths in the district, six in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

As of Wednesday there are 115 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Utah. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations have grown to 3,381.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to exactly 59,747.

Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 49,728 are considered recovered.

The have been 437 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is one more than Tuesday.

As of Wednesday 729,731 tests have been administered in the six months of the pandemic.

The most recent Idaho report indicates 35,810 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 423 COVID deaths in the state with 67 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.