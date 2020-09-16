William Alfred “Bill” Bishop, 81, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 6, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah to William Ralph Bishop and Melba Maxine Hansen.

He married Anita Irene Eberhard in 1957. They were blessed with two children, Jodie and Jeffery. Anita passed away in 1983. He later married Gail Larsen in 1985. Gail brought five children into the family, Shawn, Jeffrey, Boyd, Lori, and Brooke, and we became a blended family.

Bill graduated from Bear River High School in 1956 and attended Utah State University.

Bill spent his career working as a Manufacturing Engineer at Thiokol. He took great pride that he was the 49th person hired. He retired after 41 years. He also owned and operated Bishop Farms and Bill Bishop Trucking.

Bill and three of his lifelong friends formed the barbershop quartet called “The Chevelles.” They blessed many lives with their beautiful and fun music.

Bill was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several teaching callings, Sunday School President, Assistant Stake Clerk and on the Committee of the Blue Creek LDS Welfare Farm.

Bill was a life-long resident of Garland. He loved the small town and had a strong conviction that Garland couldn’t exist without the service of volunteers. He served as a Garland City Councilman for 6 years, 2 years on the planning and zoning committee, 4 years on the park improvement committee, 14 years with the Utah National Guard, 6 years as a volunteer police officer, 48+ years as a member of the Garland Fire Department with 4 of those years as the Fire Chief. In 2009 Bill was the John C. Wheelon Award recipient and the 2009 Wheat and Beet Days parade Grand Marshal.

Bill’s philosophy is “Just be yourself.”

Bill is survived by his wife Gail; brother Sidney R. (Pat) Bishop; children Jodie (Ron) Milligan, Jeffery R. Bishop, Shawn (Kellie) Rogers, Jeffrey (Erin) Rogers, Boyd (Carissa) Rogers, Lori (Craig) Hawes, Brooke (Jodie) Rogers; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Anita, and one great-granddaughter.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Garland Tabernacle, 140 West Factory, Garland, Utah. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am at the same location. The family suggests the wearing of masks and proper social distancing.

Interment in the Garland City Cemetery.

A live stream of the service may be found by clicking here.

Special thanks to the staff at the Gossner Cancer Center, Atlas Home Care and Hospice, Amanda, Misty, McKinley, and McKenna for their care and compassion.

The family recommends donations in Bill’s name to the Garland Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.