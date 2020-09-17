Board votes to retire Pocatello High School Indians mascot

Written by Associated Press
September 17, 2020

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A school board in Idaho has announced its decision to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot at the end of the academic year. The move came after students and community members raised concerns over how other school athletic programs would portray the mascot before competitions.

The Idaho State Journal reported that the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to eliminate the mascot during a board meeting on Tuesday.

The school is now accepting recommendations for a new mascot. No exact timeline has been set yet but the board is expected to make a decision from three final options.

1 Comment

  • L Allen September 17, 2020 at 3:29 pm Reply

    We are so afraid of offending the 1 that we offend the 99 instead.

