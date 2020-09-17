Child porn charges filed against Logan man following FBI raid

Booking photo for Michael D. Alvey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Criminal charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Logan man suspected of downloading thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Michael D. Alvey has been in jail since Monday, when law enforcement served a search warrant to his home.

Alvey was arraigned in 1st District Court during a virtual hearing Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In July, FBI agents allegedly detected a computer downloading child pornography. The computer’s IP address was traced to a Logan residence, near 440 E 700 N, a block north from Adam’s Elementary School.

Monday, while serving the warrant to the address, agents reported locating several electronic devices. The items were taken as evidence and turned over to the Utah State Crime Lab for a forensic examination.

Law enforcement claimed, a preview was done of some of the devices which uncovered thousands of images and videos. It is unknown whether any of the material was of local children.

During Thursday’s video arraignment, Judge Brian Cannell set bail for Alvey at $30,030. He also ordered that if the defendant was able to post bail, he be placed on pre-trial supervision, have no access to the internet, and be prohibited from having any contact with minors.

Alvey spoke only briefly. He said he would be trying to post bail and would also hire an attorney to represent him.

Alvey was ordered to appear again in court Sept. 21. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

