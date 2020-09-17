June 15, 1932 – September 15, 2020 (age 88)

Clarence David Hewlett, our loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend, passed away on September 15, 2020.

He was born on June 15, 1932 to Clarence Curtis Hewlett and Helen Wrigley Hewlett. Clarence was raised in Box Elder County and graduated from Box Elder High School.

He met his sweetheart Dorothy Hirschi and were married on June 20, 1952. They were blessed with two children Debra and Jeffrey.

Clarence worked as a lab technician for Thiokol until he retired in 2000.

He loved spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing and managed the Box Elder Duck and Gun Club for many years.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Robert Kelly.

He is survived by his wife and children, Debra Kelly, Jeffrey (Sharmon) Hewlett, and five grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.