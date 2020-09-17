Dodds advances to America’s Got Talent finale

North Logan teen Kenadi Dodds reacts after she learns she is headed to NBC's America's Got Talent finale. Image is a screen shot from the semifinals results show on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

NORTH LOGAN – “The winner of tonight’s Dunkin Save, and the fourth act going into the final is…Kenadi Dodds!” exclaimed Terry Crews, host of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

It was a nerve-wracking results show on Wednesday for North Logan teen Kenadi Dodds. Crews claimed that the votes for Tuesday’s performers were the closest they have been all season. During Tuesday’s semifinals, 11 acts performed but only five would advance to the finale next week. Kenadi received an extra boost from voters (considered a “save” on Wednesday’s program) and will have one more shot at winning the national talent show.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s program, Dodds was identified with two other acts as being in fourth, fifth and sixth place in the voting. Viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones had the opportunity to add additional votes Wednesday night to ensure that either Dodds, dance duo BAD Salsa or magician Max Major would secure a trip to the finals. When the episode aired in the Mountain Time Zone viewers were unable to vote because the episode had already aired and voting was closed.

Periodically throughout the program producers would cut away to show Kenadi and the three other performers sitting together, waiting for the results of Wednesday’s additional votes. After three other semifinalists learned they were advancing, Kenadi and the three other performers reappeared in front of the judges to learn their fate.

After a lengthy pause, Crews announced that Kenadi was advancing.

“Thank you so much for your votes!” an excited Kenadi said. “It means so much to me. I won’t let you down in the finals!”

“Kenadi, I was sitting here hoping that it was going to be you,” said AGT judge Heidi Klum. “You really deserve going to the finale. I think you are an absolutely incredible young lady.

“You have such an amazing talent but I also love you for being you, for being this incredible sister to your little sisters. They must be super proud of you. I’m super proud of you. Congratulations.”

The 10 acts moving through to the finale are Broken Roots, Brandon Leake, Alan Silva, Roberta Battaglia, Archie Williams, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Bello Sisters, Kenadi Dodds, and BAD Salsa.

The two-hour final episode of America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday, September 22nd at 7 p.m. Mountain. Voting begins as soon as the episode begins. On Wednesday, September 23rd the results will be revealed at 8 p.m. and the winner will be awarded the $1 million prize.