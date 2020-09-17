November 18, 1939 – September 14, 2020 (age 80)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Kathryn Ann Mason Jensen, 80, passed away at her home in Vineyard, Utah on Monday, September 14, 2020 from a heart attack. Just 24 days after her sweet husband Ross passed away.

Kathy was born on November 18, 1939 in Salina, Utah, a daughter of Aldon Homer and Nina Joy Mason. Kathy was raised in Aurora, Utah where she enjoyed living near lots of extended family.

Kathy graduated from Sevier High School in 1957. Kathy attended one year at Utah State University where she found her true love, Ross Taylor Jensen.

Kathy and Ross where married on March 18, 1960 in the Manti Utah Temple. They raised their family in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a homemaker full time but enjoyed owning her own carpet business as well. She loved to travel with Ross when she could.

In 1980, she and Ross moved their family to Munich Germany where Ross worked for one year. The family was able to see Europe on holidays and weekends and they all thoroughly enjoyed it. Kathy made life long friends in Germany and she was able to visit a few more times through out her life.

Family was top priority for Kathy. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their sporting, music, school and scouting events. After Ross retired, Ross and Kathy moved to Perry, Utah to be near their children and grandchildren.

Kathy could talk to anyone and make friends instantly. She could always be found caring for and serving others. She had a genuine love for others. The last several years and even more so the last six months she had cared tirelessly for her ailing husband.

Kathy has always loved to be busy. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting.

Her favorite place on earth was with Ross at their cabin in Palisades, Idaho. After Ross retired, they spent most summers up at the cabin. They loved fixing it up and spending time with family and friends there. Kathy always kept a clean home and beautiful yard.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and Ross served a mission at the Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City. She loved serving in every ward she lived in and served in many leadership positions. She enjoyed serving as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She had recently been a member of the Perry 2nd Ward.

Surviving is her five children, Annette (John) Dron of Orem, Utah; Scott (Laurie) Jensen, West Jordan, Utah; Kenneth (Bonnie) Jensen, Vineyard, Utah; Lara (Danny) Read, Pleasant Grove, Utah; Michelle (Kevin) Wasden, Pleasant View, Utah; 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister April (Brent) Christensen, one brother-in-law, David (Holly) Jensen and one sister-in-law, Donna Kay Limb.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother Paul Homer Mason, a sister Julie Mason Wing and a brother-in-law Robert Limb.

Kathy will be interred in the Brigham City Cemetery along with her husband Ross T. Jensen on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks memorial contributions be sent to Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.