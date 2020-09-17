April 17, 1931 – September 16, 2020 (age 89)

Mary Ann (Swan) Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2020 at Rocky Mountain Care and Hospice Center.

She was born April 17, 1931 in Lone Rock, Iowa. Being the middle child of 7 and being raised on an 80 acre farm in Esterville, Iowa, she was no stranger to hard work.

She had three children; Larry (deceased), Debbie, and David from a previous marriage.

Following her divorce and move to California she would meet, fall in love and eventually marry Terry Eugene Anderson, a fire inspector for the Buena Park Fire Department in February 1968. He brought 4 daughters to the marriage; Heidi, Carla, Greta and Brenda. Later they adopted two children; Danny and Cathy (deceased) out of foster care.

Following Terry’s retirement they moved and traveled around for many years before finally settling down to live with Terry’s daughter Greta Anderson in Mendon, Utah.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Terry, of 53 years, 7 children, 40 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place Monday, September 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah.

