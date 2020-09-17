Palmer Deloy Barnes was born July 23, 1936 in Rigby, Idaho to William “Bill” Barnes and Mabel Mae Palmer, the fourth of six children. He graduated from this life peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

He met the love of his life, Glenna Marie Gordon, on her 15th birthday. He married her on 23 July 1955, his 19th birthday. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in February 1957.

They are the proud parents of eight children: Pam Tinhorn, Deb (Dave) Hersom, Nancy Anderson, Brian Barnes, Daren Barnes, Judy (Brett) Hymas, Susan (Stephen) Gale, and Craig (Mary) Barnes. They have 27 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved his time as an aide at Harold B. Lee middle school. He also loved being involved with the scouting program and spending time outdoors camping and hiking with his sons and grandsons. His favorite memories are of spending time with his family on his property. He is loved and will be missed by more people than can be counted.

A special thanks to the staff at Franklin County Transitional Care Center and the hospice staff at Signature Hospice for the loving care they showed our dad.

He’s survived by his brother, JD Barnes, and preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. There will be a viewing Friday from 9:00 – 10:30am at Webb Funeral Home.

His services will be live streamed and may be watched Friday at 11:00am MST by clicking here.

Graveside dedication services will be at 3:00pm in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, 12463 East 129 North, Rigby, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.