Young Paradise farmers dream of owning their own tractor

Tyler loads the wagon with a pumpkin while Kolten picks another for their vegetable stand located at approximately 178 West 8100 South in Paradise on SR165 in Paradise Tuesday.

PARADISE – Tyler Fowers and his brother Kolten of Paradise are learning to make a living the old hard way.They are serious about being farmers. Tyler, who is 10 years old, heard about an acre or so of pasture someone wanted to lease. He talked to the landowners, negotiated a price and got the lease and began to build his own farm with his brother Kolten, who is eight.

Tyler did some research and found the types of seeds he thought would work best for what he wanted to do and ordered them.

The two got a loan, worked the ground, installed an irrigation system, put down some mulch in to help with the weeds and planted their crops.

Not too shabby for a couple of Canyon Elementary School students. The boys’ farm is called Fowers Veggie Ranch. It is located along SR 165 at approximately 178 West 8100 South in Paradise.

The boys’ loan came from the First Bank of Dad.

“When Tyler was a baby the first sound out of his mouth was mama and the second was tractor sounds,” his mother Kristy said. “His first toys were tractors.”

It seems like from the get-go the boys were destined for an agriculture lifestyle.

“The Fowers boys bought and planted the seeds with a planter they also bought,” she said. “They also bought mulch to keep the weeds down and filters for the irrigation system.”

They’ve grown all kinds of squash, melons, pumpkins, novelty pumpkins and more. They are saving the profits they make to buy their first tractor together.

The whole time they were tending their ground they were helping their father with his raspberry farm.

“The hours on their farm varies,” Kristy said. “Early on, when they planted, they spent quite a bit of time out there.”

Tyler also spent some time operating the family’s John Deer tractor during the planting process.

“Because of COVID, the boys are doing their school’s online program, giving them more time to spend on their farm this year,” she said. “They try to put in a fair amount of time during the harvest to pick stuff.”

They erected a canopy and put up some tables and a few large bales of hay and started gathering their goods and putting them on display to sell. The boys hung a banner on the south side of their shelter that says Fowers Veggie Ranch. There is also an honor box for people who come by when the boys are doing their schoolwork or other chores.

“The whole time the boys were working their farm they would get up at five o’clock in the morning and help me with our raspberries,” their father Jerry said. “We couldn’t do it without them. They’re good help.”

Jerry knows how to work with his boys and teach them. He graduated From Utah State University with a degree in Ag Education.

The Fowers boys have just passed their break-even point and are just starting to make a little profit.

Half of their acre field turned orange when the pumpkins ripened, and the rest is multi-colored with different varieties of summer and winter squash.

“We’ve picked about 6,000 zucchini squash and taken some to Brigham City to be sold,” Tyler said. “And we planted about 500 pumpkin seeds and there are about five pumpkins to a plant.”

Fowers Veggie Ranch has a U-Pick option. The boys spend weekends and evenings at the booth selling their produce.

At the end of the seasons the boys hope there is enough money to buy their own tractor.

While mom and dad aren’t sure it’s possible this year, Tyler and Kolten have high hopes that when it’s all said and done, and all of their produce is sold and bills paid from this year’s planting, they will have enough in the bank to bring home a green John Deer Tractor.