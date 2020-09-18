Green Canyon gets its first football win over Mountain Crest 10-6

Mountain Crest Football vs Green Canyon in Hyrum, Utah 09/18/2020

HYRUM – In a game that featured six total turnovers it came down to the last possession. In their fourth try Green Canyon got their first victory against Mountain Crest by one yard. Wide receiver Tony Lopez made a diving catch at the one yard line as time expired for the Mustangs and the Wolves held on to win 10-6.

Mountain Crest had dominated the series against the Wolves with back-to-back shut outs the last two years but couldn’t muster enough offense to continue their winning streak. The Mustang defense had to cover for the struggling offense all night as the Mustangs turned the ball over four times.

After a first possession interception by the Mustangs, Green Canyon quaterback Jake Lundin hit Jacob Regen on 4th and 5 for a 23 yard touchdown pass. That was the first of three first half turnovers, but the Mountain Crest defense kept it close with timely plays. Cornerback Nick Lefevre made an interception in the end zone in the second quarter to keep the game 7-6.

The Wolves only had three offensive possessions in the second half but Mountain Crest couldn’t take advantage of their time of possession dominance, down 10-6 the entire second half. After a fourth quarter stop the Mustangs drove down to the Green Canyon 21 but were stopped on a 4th and 1 with just under five minutes left.

Jake Lundin led the Green Canyon offense to midfield before another timely turnover, as the Mustangs punched out the ball from running back Landon Peterson and recovered at midfield with just over two minutes left. The Mustang offense got inside the 15 before penalties backed them up behind the 30. On 4th down, QB Preston Lofthouse threw towards the end zone but not far enough as Lopez made the catch at the one with time expiring.

The Mustangs made a switch at QB going with Presont Lofthouse who struggled to pass the ball but racked up over 100 yards rushing. Green Canyon QB Jake Lundin had the 23 yard touchdown pass in the first but his deep passes fell incomplete most of the night as the Wolves turned the ball over on downs several times in the first half. He finished with 63 yards rushing.

Mountain Crest RB Camden Oswald punched the ball in from two yards out in the second quarter but special teams issues continued to plague the Mustangs as the PAT was blocked and made it so the team couldn’t kick the field goal to tie the game late.

Green Canyon (3-3, 1-1) @ Bear River (3-3, 0-2)

Mountain Crest (1-5, 0-2) @ Sky View (6-0, 2-0)