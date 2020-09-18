High school students and parents planning unsanctioned Homecoming dances

LOGAN – On September 9th, when the Logan School Board announced plans for a return to full-day school beginning on September 14th, they also announced some changes to traditional Homecoming festivities at Logan High School. The parade, tie-dye activity and Powder Puff football game would still take place, but the traditional Homecoming dance would not. At least it would not be sanctioned by the school or the district.

“The studentbody officers really wanted to do that, they put together a plan that was really well thought out,” Logan Superintendent Frank Schofield told the school board last week. “But once they put that together I asked the administration, ‘now, please, contact the (Bear River) Health Department and share this with them and see what feedback they have.’

“They returned and said, ‘you know, it’s too hard to do the contact tracing; it’s too hard to maintain some of the guidelines that we need to follow.’ So we will not be holding a dance.”

Some students and parents are planning dances anyway at venues like the Riverwoods Conference Center and in parents’ backyards. This is happening among other high schools in the Cache County School District as well.

“We have been made aware of a number of privately sponsored dances being planned throughout the valley during the next few weeks as replacements for the Homecoming dances that will not be held at local high schools. These dances are not sponsored nor endorsed by the Logan City School District,” the district posted on their Facebook page Thursday, September 17. “Unfortunately, when large-scale gatherings of this type have taken place across the state, these events have often resulted in spikes in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.”

Utah County, in particular, is seeing significant spikes in positive cases of coronavirus because of unsanctioned dance parties attended by young people. More than 500 students at Corner Canyon High School in Draper are also in quarantine and a teacher there is now in ICU, battling the virus.

“We recognize the desires of students and parents to have these events, and we will continue to do all we can to safely provide as many traditional activities and events as we can throughout the school year,” the post from Logan City School District continued. “In order to keep schools open, and limit the number of student quarantines, we encourage students and community members to continue to follow health and safety guidelines that have allowed our community to manage COVID-19 as well as we have up to this point.”

According to the Cache County School District, as of September 16 there are only eight active positive cases among students and/or staff. The Logan City School District is reporting five active cases in their district, as of Tuesday, September 15. Numerous parents commenting on the Logan School District Facebook disagree with the district’s position and are saying that if hundreds of people are allowed to attend a football game, student should be allowed to attend a dance.