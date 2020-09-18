Hyde Park man arrested for allegedly zip tying woman during domestic assault

Booking photo for Caden R. Peterson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

HYDE PARK — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a woman claimed he used zip ties to choke and restrain her during a domestic dispute. Caden R. Peterson was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail, where he is being held on multiple felony offences.

According to the arrest report, North Park police were called to a Hyde Park home Wednesday. The alleged victim told officers she and Peterson became involved in a verbal dispute earlier that morning.

As the fight continued, Peterson allegedly placed a zip tie over the victim’s neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness momentarily. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room, where he zip tied her wrists to a piece of furniture and began punching her body and face.

The report stated, when Peterson released the zip ties from her wrist, the woman attempted to walk away. At that point, he pushed her down, sat on her and continued hitting her.

The woman said the abuse continued until a young child awoke and saw what was occurring.

Officers report the victim had significant injuries to her legs, torso, face and neck. The wounds included severe bruising, and finger marks. A small patch of hair was also missing from her scalp.

Peterson was taken into custody and questioned by officers. He refused to make a statement regarding the incident.

According to jail records, Peterson was booked on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and assault, along with domestic violence in the presence of a child, all felonies. He is being held on $35,000 bond.

Formal charges are expected to be filed in 1st District Court next week, pending officer’s investigation.

will@cvradio.com