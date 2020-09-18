Logan Marathon will have limited numbers, additional safety protocols

LOGAN – On Saturday, a limited number of participants will be running the Logan Marathon through Historic Downtown Logan, along the Logan River Trail, out to Mendon and then back again. The race begins and ends on Logan’s newly-renovated Center Street and race organizers are limiting marathon participants to only 200 runners. The 20K, 10K and 5K will be limited to 100 runners respectively.

Due to the race, Center Street between Main Street and 100 West will be closed. Also, 600 South between 1900 West and 5400 West will be closed between 8-11 a.m. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter the closed section.

This year, the race will follow multiple safety protocols to protect the safety of runners and support crews. According to Logan Marathon officials, runners will be staged and organized into three physically spaced running chutes, starting groups of three runners every five seconds. Additionally, runners will be provided face masks prior to the start of the race. Prepackaged single serving hydration and nutrition will be available at support and hydration stations along the route. Restrooms will be sanitized after each use.

The marathon begins at 7:10 a.m., the 20K at 7:30, 10K at 7:50, 5K at 8:10 and the 1 miler at 8:20 a.m.