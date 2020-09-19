Cavallin scores late to lift Whitecaps past Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, center, heads the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Adnan (53) and Derek Cornelius (13) defend in the first half during an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini’s sliding goal between a pair of defenders in the 84th minute gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Cavillini’s left-footed tap off a perfectly threaded center pass from Fredy Montero came just minutes after Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram tied it on a header with his 46th career MLS goal.

Vancouver (5-7-0) opened the scoring on David Milinkovic’ goal in the 53rd minute. Ten minutes later, Kyle Beckerman received a red card and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played short-handed.