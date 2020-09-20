Crews close area of Left Hand Fork for campsite maintenance

Left Hand Fork Canyon (Courtesy: Google Maps)

LOGAN — The Forest Service is closing a section of Left Hand Fork Road east of Hyrum for several weeks to complete maintenance work on campsites in the area. The temporary closure will be in effect from Sept. 21 through Oct. 2.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest spokesperson Jennifer Parker said the closure will affect the area of the road from the gate south of Leatham Hollow, to the gate on the east end of the road at the junction with Saddler Creek Road.

“We are going to be placing some barrier rock to try and contain and define how large some of the (campsites) are getting,” said Parker. “We will also be placing fire rings and putting numbers on each of the sites.”

Camping will be prohibited in the area during the two-week project. The gate at the junction with the Herd Hollow Road will also be closed.

Parker explained Left Hand Fork is a popular area with undeveloped campsites along the road. Some of those dispersed camping areas are showing signs of overuse and neglect.

“We have some campsites that have grown and expanded to where they are right over the edge of the stream. That affects your stream side vegetation. So we decided that we were going to define the sites back away from the stream. People are still welcome to walk down there, but we don’t want them driving their RV’s or ATV’s right next to the stream bank.”

The closure will not impact people who are staying in the Blacksmith Fork Guard Station or participants in the Bear 100 ultra marathon, Sept. 25-26. Crews plan to reopen the area as soon as work has been completed.

will@cvradio.com