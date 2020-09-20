The new 7-day average is that 13.1% of Utah’s coronavirus tests are positive

LOGAN – One of the metrics state health officials watch closely — the rolling seven-day rate of positive coronavirus test results — was 13.1 percent after the Sunday report and that is the sixth straight day for a new record.

The Utah Department of Health Saturday reported 1,077 new positive COVID-19 cases plus 920 more on Sunday.

Saturday’s new numbers from the Bear River Health Department included 45 new cases Saturday in the district (35 in Cache County and 10 in Box Elder County) and 26 cases Sunday (21 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County).

After what he called an “alarming” 1,117 cases were reported Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert reiterated there is no room for lackadaisical behavior when all citizens should be making important daily decisions.

The Governor said “I will meet with the Unified Command Monday to discuss needed interventions. I’d like to emphasize that all of the tools that government has for controlling the spread of COVID-19 are on the table.”

There have been 3,093 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,557 in Cache County, 522 in Box Elder County and 14 in Rich County.

Of the positives in the district, 2,555 are considered “recovered”. There are now four patients hospitalized, all from Cache County.

As of Sunday there were 141 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Utah, a slight uptick from the day before. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations have grown to 3,494.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to exactly 63,772. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 51,410 are considered recovered.

The have been 440 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is the same as Saturday.

As of Thursday 758,165 tests have been administered in the six months of the pandemic and the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 835 a day.

The most recent Idaho report shows 37,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 441 COVID deaths in the state, one more than Utah, with 79 positive tests in Franklin County, 32 positives in Bear Lake County and 23 in Oneida County.