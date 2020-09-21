March 21, 1964 – September 15, 2020 (age 56)

Benito Estrada Ayala, a father figure to many people, a brother to others and a best friend to most, also not forgetting a grandpa to his favorite, passed away unexpectedly September 15, 2020.

Benito was born on March 21, 1964 to his parents, Primitivo and late Luzia Ayala. Benito was the second oldest of 10 siblings; Maria del Carmen Trujillo (Jesus); Catalina Mendez (Omar); Oscar Ayala (Edith); Hilda Guadarrama (German); Nidelvia Benhumea (Cesar); Eva Reza (Alfredo); Erendria Ayala; Gema Ayala; Jose Ayala (Gaby); Gris Ayala.

Bentio married Janice Ann on October 12, 1993 and they are the parents of one daughter, Anna Telule (Wilmer). Benito was also a step-father to Ed Palmer (Kim); Donavan Palmer (Angie); Darrell Palmer; Lance Palmer (Marisa) and late Eric Palmer.

Benito worked for the past 17 years at the Walmart Distribution Center in Corinne, Utah, with many friends and family. Besides working Benito loved everything sports, especially soccer and football. Benito had a soft spot for every kind of animal, especially his passion for roosters and chickens. Benito also loved to go fishing and hunting.

Benito is survived by his wife Janice; children; grandchildren; father, Primitivo; siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Benito is preceded in death by his mother, Luzia; father-in-law, Edwin; mother-in-law, Virginia; step-son, Eric and grandson, Eric Jr.

Benito will be loved and missed by everyone that had the privilege to know this strong, courageous man.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church, 725 South 250 East in Hyde Park, Utah, with a viewing prior beginning at 11:00am. A viewing will also be held Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.