Former Utah State football player Charles “Tuff” Claybaugh dies at age 80

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State football player Charles “Tuff” Claybaugh died earlier this month following injuries sustained from a fall in his home. He was 80.

Claybaugh was a three-year letterwinner for the Aggies from 1960-62, helping Utah State to an overall record 26-4-1 and a pair of conference championships in 1960 and 1961. During those same two seasons, USU appeared in the Sun Bowl and Gotham Bowl, respectively.

The son of Charles W. Claybaugh and Alwayne Conley, Claybaugh graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah, and then attended Utah State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Following his graduation from Utah State, Claybaugh became the publisher of the Box Elder News Journal, a position he held until his retirement. He also served on many city, county and state government and business associations, and was on the Box Elder planning commission. He also served a term as president of the Utah Press Association and was a Utah State Highway commissioner.

Claybaugh continued to give back to Utah State University as he was a very active fundraiser for the Big Blue Club, providing many football scholarships.

Claybaugh married the former Betty Huggins on Dec. 19, 1960. They were married for 57 years and had three children together. She died in September of 2017.