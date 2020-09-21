June Elmer McMaster passed away peacefully at her home, after a tough battle with Alzheimer’s disease, on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

June was born on May 25, 1949 in Tremonton, Utah, to John Daniel Elmer and Rose Thompson Elmer. She was the youngest of four children. She attended Bear River High School and graduated in 1967. She also attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City.

She married Dennis Poulsen in November of 1969 and lived in Promontory, Utah. They had two children – Lori and Ryan. They later divorced.

In June of 1982 she married Jack McMaster and they celebrated their 38th anniversary this year. They had one child – Justin. They were later sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. Jack cared for her lovingly and tirelessly through the last several months of her illness.

She worked at Fronk Chevrolet in Tremonton, Utah and was the bookkeeper at Bear River High School for several years. After Justin was born, she left the High School and became a stay-at-home mom – which was her favorite job of all.

She had an absolutely amazing spirit. Many have commented on how they could feel her spirit just walking into a room with her. She was one of the most unselfish people around. She was always giving of herself for others. She loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was active in the LDS church her whole life. She put her whole heart into every calling she was given and usually went above and beyond what was expected.

She loved making crafts of every kind – spending countless hours perfecting her tole painting skills and even selling some of her work. She also loved scrapbooking and paper crafting and has completed several beautiful scrapbooks for herself, her children, and grandchildren – along with making countless handmade cards for friends and family members. She loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her friends at book clubs, going to the temple and crafting together.

She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She took joy in learning about her pioneer ancestors and spending time volunteering in the local museum.

The biggest light of her life was her family. She loved them all with her whole heart and soul and had a special soft spot for her grandchildren. She was so enamored with them and never passed up an opportunity to tell anyone who would listen how wonderful they were. She had many nieces and nephews who adored her and loved spending time with her. She loved and was loved by so many people.

She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) McMaster, daughter Lori (Jerry) Maxwell, son Ryan Poulsen, son Justin McMaster, grandchildren Michaela, Jared and Zachery Maxwell, sister Deanne (Boyd) Birks, many nieces and nephews and her step-children John (Kellye) McMaster, Mitch (Prudence) McMaster and Heather (Brandon) Krabbe and 4 step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Rose Elmer, brother Wayne Elmer and sister-in-law Peggy Elmer, aister Lorraine (Chris) Christoffersen.

Viewings will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Friday, September 25 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and again from 9:30 – 10:30am on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home.

If you wish to make a tribute to June, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association by clicking here or do something kind for someone and think of her as you do.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.