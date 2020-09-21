May 25, 1928 – September 16, 2020 (age 92)

Leland “Lee” Wilford Larsen, our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor, and friend, passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 16, 2020 in Logan, Utah. He was 92 years old.

Born on May 25, 1928, he was the second youngest of five children born to Wilford and Ione B. Larsen. He was proud to say that he lived in Mendon his entire life. Leland learned to farm by working alongside his father on the family farm.

As a young man, he enjoyed playing on football and basketball teams. He graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah in 1946. He loved to sing and participated in a barbershop choir and performed in many road shows.

Leland worked for Lundberg Motor, the Cache County Road Department, and as a heavy equipment operator for various construction companies. With his son, Doug, he operated Maple Bench Farm and received the prestigious Utah Centennial Farm award. Their farm is on the same land that was homesteaded by his grandfather over 120 years ago.

Leland met LaVay Leishman at Wellsville Junior High School. In high school they liked going to dances together and always saved the last dance for each other. On March 28, 1947 they were married in the Logan Utah Temple.

They raised their family in the house that he built. Throughout their life, they both enjoyed visiting with family and friends, taking long drives and supporting their children and grandchildren in their activities.

Lee and LaVay were lifetime members of a circle of friends unofficially called the “Mendon Gang.” Together, they enjoyed many card game nights, snowmobiling trips, scenic leisure drives and beach camping at Bear Lake.

Lee served in in various leadership positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including service to the young men and as a counselor in the bishopric in 1961 when the Mendon Ward meetinghouse was built. He has always been a faithful home teacher, including when he was home-bound and all the people to whom he ministered came to him.

Though he was large in stature, Lee had a kind and gentle heart and never-ending willingness to help others. He had a keen memory and loved telling stories about Mendon and its residents. His posterity is proud of his legacy and the lifetime of love, support, hard work and service that he has shown to his family, friends and community.

Leland is survived by his children and their spouses: Dixie Buist, Logan, Utah; Douglas Lee Larsen (Claudia), Mendon, Utah; Janet Roberts (Gary), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Cindy Zilles (Gordon), College Ward, Utah. He is also survived by his sister Eleanor (Lewis) Bass of West Valley, Utah and by his 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVay Leishman Larsen; his parents, Wilford and Ione B. Larsen; his sisters, Dortha Elizabeth Larsen, Barbara Ione Woodward and younger brother, James Dallas Larsen.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Mendon Stake Center, 460 South 100 East in Mendon, Utah. Burial was in the Mendon City Cemetery. Because of the restrictions placed by the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no viewing held. Friends and family that attend were by invitation only and asked to wear masks.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carlson and the staff at Legacy House Assisted Living, Sunshine Terrace Nursing Home and Hospice for the loving care and kindness towards Lee. Their care and service is greatly appreciated.

