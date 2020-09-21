LETTER: Respiratory Medicine Journal published research in Aug 2020 showing asymptomatic carriers do not infect others

Fellow Cache Valley Residents,

In the August 2020 edition of the Respiratory Medicine Journal, several researchers published their research on the infectivity of CV-2, “A study on infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers.” They exposed an asymptomatic carrier to 455 people and tracked the infection rate. NONE of those 455 became infected.

Here is info from their abstract, included here verbatim: “Material and methods: 455 contacts who were exposed to the asymptomatic COVID-19 virus carrier became the subjects of our research. They were divided into three groups: 35 patients, 196 family members and 224 hospital staffs. We extracted their epidemiological information, clinical records, auxiliary examination results and therapeutic schedules.

“Results: The median contact time for patients was four days and that for family members was five days. Cardiovascular disease accounted for 25% among original diseases of patients. Apart from hospital staffs, both patients and family members were isolated medically. During the quarantine, seven patients plus one family member appeared new respiratory symptoms, where fever was the most common one. The blood counts in most contacts were within a normal range. All CT images showed no sign of COVID-19 infection. No severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections was detected in 455 contacts by nucleic acid test.

“Conclusion: In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak.”

Read it for yourself at this link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih. gov/32513410/

Yours in Health, Agytha

