Pocatello man killed after being struck by car near Malad City

A 24-year-old Pocatello man is dead after being struck by a car while trying to wave down help along I-15. The accident occurred Sunday night, north of Malad City, Idaho.

Idaho State Police report at approximately 10:18 p.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality crash on I-15, near Devil Creek Reservoir, north of Malad City.

Andrew Delacruz was involved in a rollover crash on Old Malad Highway. He then climbed up a hill to I-15, where he attempted to flag down traffic.

Chad Miller, a 33-year-old man from Salt Lake City, was driving northbound on I-15 at milepost 21 in a 2009 Ford Flex, when his vehicle struck Delacruz in the middle of the lanes.

ISP reports Delacruz was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Next of kin has been notified.

Miller and his two passengers were not transported.

The crash remains under investigation.

