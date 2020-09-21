Sherrie Ruth Jones Kaae

January 28, 1955 – September 15, 2020 (age 65)

Another Angel has gained her wings. Our beloved Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Friend has returned to our Heavenly Father on September 15, 2020 a her home in Logan. Sherrie was born on January 28, 1955 in Logan, Utah.

She will always be remembered by her opening and welcoming anyone in her home. She loved her coffee, always had a pot brewing for any that wanted to stop by and visit.

When a sweet tooth would occur she craved her Mounds and popcorn for her snacks at night while watching her TV shows.

She would always make sure the holidays were special, and full of joy for her family and loved ones with her baking goodies, Easter egg hunts, and fireworks, and what was needed for each holiday. Sherrie has battled some uphill battles but she still took the time to care for others.

She is proceeded in death by her parents John Junior and Shirly Jones. Her brother Jay Jones; (2) sons Derek Hansen and Aaron “Biggy” Kaae. She is survived by her husband David Kaae; (1) daughter Missy Nilson (4) sons Teryl (Amy) Egbert, Dustin (Karidi) Kaae, Brady (Mindy) Kaae and Jared Kaae (16) grandkids (2) great-grandkids, multiple nieces and nephews and many friends.

Special thanks to all those who helped and was there for our family when in need.

Graveside services were held at the Logan Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.