Sky View stays on top of RPI standings, but Ridgeline doesn’t fall far behind

Ridgeline Football vs Sky in Milleville, Utah 09/15/2020

MILLVILLE – A thrilling 17-14 game that came down to the wire between Sky View and Ridgeline helped the 6-0 Bobcats stay on top of the latest 4A rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA). But Ridgeline’s loss did not adversely affect the Riverhawks. They only dropped one spot in the rankings, currently sitting at #3, but very close to #2 Snow Canyon, who is 5-0. Snow Canyon’s RPI rank is .687883, while Ridgeline’s is .681389. Ridgeline remains on the heels of Snow Canyon – and ahead of Pine View – due to a stronger Opponent Win Percentage and Opponent’s Opponent Win Percentage. In short, Ridgeline has played a tougher schedule than Snow Canyon or Pine View.

Ridgeline was not the only Region 11 team to slip slightly in this week’s polls. Bear River dropped from #6 to #9 after losing to Logan 21-18. It might stand to reason that with a win Logan would go up in the standings. But due to the nuance of RPI, Logan actually fell one spot to 15 this week, swapping places with Green Canyon who last week was ranked 15th. Both schools are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 11 play.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs kept it close against Green Canyon on Friday, but were unable to continue their winning streak over the Wolves. Friday’s win by Green Canyon was their first over Mountain Crest since Green Canyon became a school. The loss did not appear to affect the Mustangs in the standings, as they remain at #17.

Region 11 RPI Standings after Week 6:

#1 – Sky View (6-0, 2-0)

#3 – Ridgeline (4-1, 1-1)

#9 – Bear River (3-3, 1-1)

#14 – Green Canyon (3-3, 1-1)

#15 – Logan (3-3, 1-1)

#17 – Mountain Crest (1-5, 0-2)

Meanwhile in 5A, Box Elder (2-4, 2-0) has picked up two wins in a row and moved up from #20 to #15 in this week’s RPI. This Friday Box Elder faces #10 Bountiful (3-3, 1-1) at Bountiful.

In 2A, the Rich Rebels picked up their first win of the season and first win in region play by defeating Layton Christian 14-7. Rich (1-4, 1-1) is currently ranked #12 in the 2A RPI rankings and plays at #5 North Summit (4-2, 2-1).

Region Schedule This Week:

Bear River vs Green Canyon (Bear River coverage broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and online here. Green Canyon coverage broadcast on 100.9 and online here.)

Sky View vs Mountain Crest (broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on 107.7 FM and online here.)

Ridgeline vs Logan (broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, on 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU and online here.)

Box Elder at Bountiful

Preston (2-1) at Blackfoot (3-1)

West Side (4-0, 0-0) at Bear Lake (2-2, 0-0)

Malad (1-3, 0-0) vs Soda Springs (1-1, 0-0)