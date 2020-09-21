Student discount nights announced for MTW shows

LOGAN – Music Theatre West has announced special student discount nights for its ongoing repertory productions of “Forever Plaid” and “The Taffetas.”

Ticket prices for youngsters in kindergarten through 12th grade and all university students for the MTW shows at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Sept. 23 will be just $8 each, according Celeste Baillio, the theater troupe’s business manager.

“Do you love theater, singing and being entertained?” Baillio asks. “Well, now’s your chance!

“This will be a perfect opportunity for parents who have a gazillion kids and never take them anywhere because it’s too expensive,” she explains. “It will also be good for poor college students that eat only Ramen noodles.”

The small cast musical “Forever Plaid” will be presented on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and “The Taffetas” will be staged the following evening. They are the first live musical comedy productions in Cache Valley since the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

“Forever Plaid” is a nostalgia-drenched tribute to those clean-cut, close-harmony guy groups that dominated America’s pop music scene in the 1960s prior to the game-changing British Invasion.

Originally developed as a New York cabaret show, “The Taffetas” recaptures the sound of all-female ensembles of the early 1950s like “The Mcguire Sisters,” “The Fontaine Sisters” and “The Chordettes.”

Discount tickets for both shows can be purchased online at the CacheARTS website using the code “studentnight.”

Ticket availability for both shows will be limited due to the necessity of maintaining social distancing within the Eccles Theatre.

The wearing of face coverings will also be required, due to Logan’s citywide mask mandate.