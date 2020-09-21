Trial remains postponed for Logan man accused of killing baby girl

Booking photo for Kyle J. Gooch (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — The jury trial for a 31-year-old Logan man accused of killing a baby girl almost two years ago remains partially on hold. Kyle T. Gooch is being held in jail since being arrested in July 2019.

Gooch participated in virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He has been charged with aggravated murder, a capitol offense; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and violating a protective order, both third-degree felonies; and other misdemeanors; in four other cases.

A five day jury trial in August was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited in person hearings.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said the recent spike in cases was going to likely prohibit court proceedings further.

Cache County deputy attorney Dane Murray said he would rather wait for the courts to reopen, rather than resetting a new court date that could be postponed.

Judge Fonnesbeck scheduled a pretrial conference for Nov. 2.

Police allege Gooch smothered and killed the baby on December 14, 2018. The girl was four days away from her 1st Birthday. She had bruises on her face and had vomited blood, when officers found her deceased in her crib, wrapped tightly in a blanket and lying face down.

Police allege that Gooch was caring for the child and her two older siblings while the mother was gone picking up gifts for Christmas. He had been drinking a mix of cola and whiskey earlier in the afternoon.

Gooch did not speak during Monday’s court appearance. He previously pleaded “not guilty” to all of the crimes. He remains in jail, being held without bail, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

