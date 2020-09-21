Utah’s average of coronavirus positives now up to 847 a day

LOGAN – Including 622 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, the state’s current seven-day rolling average is 847 new positives every day.

Another closely watched metric is the rate of daily tests that turn out to be positive and Monday that figure had grown to 13.6 percent, another new record in Utah.

Early in the state’s response to the the pandemic, one of the Governor’s priorities was to keep the coronavirus death rate under one percent. Monday that number remained at 0.7 percent.

As the numbers of daily infections climbed over 1,000 in recent days, Gov. Gary Herbert said in considering a response, all options are on the table. He met with his Unified Command Monday and later his spokesperson said there would be no policy changes until Tuesday.

The University of Utah announced Monday that it will stop in-person classes for two weeks due to elevated case counts in the state, and as the school prepares to host the Vice Presidential debate early next month.

The university is preparing to host the high-profile national event on Oct. 7 between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

Monday’s new numbers from the Bear River Health Department included 22 new cases in the district (16 in Cache County and six in Box Elder County).

There have been 3,115 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,573 in Cache County, 528 in Box Elder County and 14 in Rich County.

Of the positives in the district, 2,564 are considered “recovered”. There is one patient from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

As of Monday, the number of COVID patients had grown to 144, a slight uptick from Sunday. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations have grown to 3,520.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to exactly 64,394. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 51,660 are considered recovered.

There have been 441 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, which is one more than Sunday.

As of Monday, 762,051 tests have been administered in the six months of the pandemic.

The most recent Idaho report shows 37,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 443 COVID deaths in the state with 85 positive tests in Franklin County, 35 positives in Bear Lake County and 23 in Oneida County.