Bradfield ready for new challenge

LOGAN – A surprise announcement back on August 20th from long time county clerk and auditor Jill Zollinger that she would be leaving her office at the end of the month necessitated a special election that took place this past Saturday.

The result was a new county clerk who is no stranger to politics, current Logan City councilman Jess Bradfield. He was a guest Monday on KVNU’s For the People program.

“It matched all of my qualifications, my skills. I work in human resources, I have a couple master degrees. As you know, I’ve actually been on your show before to discuss elections and to present some of the ideas that I had for them in Logan specifically and so everything just lined up,” he explained.

Bradfield says the clerk oversees all county elections, they are basically the county expert in elections.

“It was too much to pass up and then people said ‘Jess this is a really good position, you could do a lot of good by helping them modernize the office.’ So that’s why I threw my hat in the ring.”

Bradfield said with the election just weeks away, he has not gotten much sleep but has been trying to strategize and think about how things are going and sending emails to people to introduce himself. He says he stands in awe of the opportunity to serve in this new capacity and is extremely grateful.