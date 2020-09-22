Candidate for District 4 will use her nursing and disease study experience to help fight pandemic

Facebook-maryforutahhd4

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day and on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, legislative candidate for House District 4, Mary DaSilva was our guest. She talked about her experience in health care.

“I was born and raised in Logan, I was actually raised in River Heights and I went to the county schools and Utah State(University)and Weber State and so on. I’m a registered nurse, and as a coincidence with this pandemic that came on, I worked in my whole career in public health. After graduation from Utah State and Weber State, my husband and I moved down to Texas, where I was employed in a large health department down there”

She said for 17 years of her career in Texas she did disease surveillance. DaSilva said her experience down there has taught her a lot about epidemiology and what to do to help combat diseases.

“And I worked very directly with a whole bunch of contagious diseases. The pandemic wasn’t really in full force when I filed for office. As this has unrolled I am very interested to get up there to the legislature to help them make better choices with our public health dollars”

You can find out more about her campaign and issues at DaSilva4utah-dot-com.