Cleone (Cy) William Wight, after battling a long illness, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Cy was born January 14, 1936 to Lewis William Wight and Virginia May Riser in Brigham City, Utah. Cy, as he was known, graduated from Box Elder High School in 1954.

He married Valarie Lott on June 9, 1955 in Thatcher, Utah.

While he was attending Utah State University, he worked at various restaurants including Glauser’s Cafe and the Del Mar. After some years he refined his craft working at the Tropical Cafe in Logan, Utah before signing up for US Army Reserve and working in the military commissary feeding everyone from Generals to privates.

Graduating from USU in 1960 with an Education degree, he taught junior high one year in Tooele, Utah and was then called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After returning home, he taught 5th and 6th grades in Perry Elementary for 16 years.

Cy managed the Brigham City Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed making good food for coffee shop patrons and serving amazing banquets for special events. He was known for his CY Burger.

He retired from the US Army Reserves with the rank of Master Sergeant ES.

Thiokol, Job Corp, Airmen’s Dining Hall at Hill Field Air Base, Rocky Mountain Care Center, and the Weber County Corrections Facility all benefited from his service and expertise. Cy loved to golf, hunt, fish, venture outdoors, was an avid gardener, and most people considered him to be a professional chef.

Cy and Valarie are the proud parents of 3 children: Carolee Mortensen (Greg), Brian (Julie), and Darin (Delora). He has 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

His family loves him and will miss his dry sense of humor. We look forward to the time we will see him again.

Funeral services for Cy will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Myers Mortuary located at 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. There will be a viewing at 9:00 – 10:30am with funeral services at 11:00am. COVID restrictions and guidelines will be followed. Please plan accordingly.

The family wants to give a heartfelt thank you to George E. Wahlen Veteran’s Home and their staff for the excellent care given to Cy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.