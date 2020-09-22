Funds from Department of Interior will benefit USU museum

USU Museum of Anthropology Executive Director Molly Boeka Cannon and Joanna Trujillo working with the collection. Image courtesy of Utah State Today.

LOGAN – A collection established decades ago by the founding director of Utah State University’s Museum of Anthropology will get a needed update thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The museum’s Executive Director, Molly Boeka Cannon, said the $74,000 award provides needed funds to adequately care for the collection of Dr. Gordon Keller, which includes artifacts recovered during his stabilization work on early Pueblo sites in Utah’s San Juan County.

“He was there for many years on his own serving as an anthropologist,” Cannon explained. “And that’s certainly something that I hope we can learn more about by having some spotlight on this collection.

“I never had a chance to meet Dr. Keller and so if I can hear from this students and those who worked along side him that would be really great information for us to have here at the museum.”

Dr. Keller was USU’s founding anthropologist and the only one on the faculty for about 20 years.

The USU Museum of Anthropology is housed on the south side of Old Main on the second floor.

Dr. Cannon said the museum has been closed since March but will be re-open the week of October 5. She said they are taking tour requests now and there is a tour request form online that can be submitted.