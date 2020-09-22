Homeless man pleads guilty to having sex with teen girl

Booking photo for Anatoly D. Boardman (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old homeless man has confessed to having sex with a teenage girl. Anatoly D. Boardman was booked into the Cache County Jail Aug. 31, after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Boardman participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to lesser charges.

In March Boardman was sexting with a 15-year-old girl. He later traveled to the area to engage in sex with the girl, while her mother was out of town.

Officers interviewed the victim. She explained how Boardman started communicating with her sometime in January, corresponding on social media. They would later video chat and exchange inappropriate images and videos of each other.

The girl told police, “Boardman knew how old she was because she told him and he replied that age is just a number.”

After being arrested, Boardman contacted the victim and told her to change her story. He claimed that being arrested was going to ruin him.

Judge Jeremiah Humes, who was temporarily filling the vacant seat on the bench, ordered Boardman to undergo a presentence evaluation about his criminal history. He also scheduled sentencing for November.

Boardman is being held on $12,500 bail. He could face up to five years in prison.

