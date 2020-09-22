January 3, 1936 – September 18, 2020 (age 84)



Kenneth Delaun Cox, 84, Logan, Utah, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, September 18, 2020, at Intermountain Healthcare Logan Regional Hospital.

He was born on January 3, 1936, to Leonard Delaun Cox and Flora Larue Cox of Shelley, Idaho. He was the 3rd child of 6 children raised on the family farm in Shelley. He was a graduate of Shelley High School where he was the captain of the football team. Growing up he learned diverse agriculture skills and talents that engrained a strong work ethic.

Ken met the love of his life, Roberta Ruth Woolf, at Heise Hot Springs and on October 19, 1956, their marriage was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Ken served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after his term of service ended.

Along with Roberta, Ken pursued numerous business ventures which took them to California and Utah where he was a district manager for Winchell’s Donuts. In the early ’70’s, the family moved back to Shelley, Idaho where he transitioned back into farming. After retiring from farming he owned and operated Hall Park C-Store on 17th street where he developed long-lasting relationships with his customers. Most of all Ken will be remembered as being a kind and good-hearted man. He had a very unselfish and giving heart and would lend a hand to anyone.

Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing as time allowed and was very family-oriented. He took a keen interest in the lives and activities of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Whenever possible, he attended their sporting events and other school-related activities as well as church functions. He was a regular visitor at the homes of his children and enjoyed hosting visitors who stopped by his apartment.

In his later years, Ken lived in Idaho Falls as well as Logan, Utah. He was able to enjoy the company of family members in both cities.

Ken was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held numerous positions within the church over the years and served a mission with Roberta in St. George, Utah.

Ken is survived by his four sons: Kurt (Connie) Cox of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Rodney (Nancy) Cox of Mooresville, North Carolina; Bryan (Jana) Cox of Hyde Park, Utah; Jeffery (Shlene) Cox of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and a daughter, Julie (Scott) Hexum, Logan, Utah; as well as his siblings: Leon (Sharon) Cox, Amelia (Myron) Robbins, and Violet Peterson; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; parents; as well as his sisters: Lorna Cox Esplin and Joanne Hampton.

Funeral services will be 1:30pm Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from Noon – 1:30pm before services. Interment to follow at the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.

