October 17, 1956 – September 14, 2020 (age 63)

LeAnn Loveland a resident of Burley, Idaho, 63, passed away on September 14, 2020, from complications associated with cancer.

LeAnn was born on October 17, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ardel and Amy Loveland. She spent most of her childhood and youth in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. She graduated from Highland High in 1975. She later attended Ricks College and BYU in Provo Utah, graduating with a BA in Elementary Education.

One of her greatest experiences was serving a Mission from 1978-1980 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Antonio, Texas.

Following graduation from BYU, she taught school in Blythe, California, as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She made many close friends and acquaintances in Blythe. She retired in 2018 and moved to Burley, Idaho, to be close to her family who was thrilled to have her so close. She went to great efforts to attend and be at all the special events of her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

LeAnn was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a great knowledge of the gospel and served in many callings over the years as a seminary teacher, primary worker, and in the Relief Society. During her life, she was called multiple times as an organist and pianist (which she loved) often being released only to be called again. She always deemed it a privilege and a blessing. She enjoyed playing and would not hesitate to do so when asked and accompanied hundreds of musical numbers. Her family also appreciated and loved listening when she would play especially, her mother.

Upon moving to Burley, she willingly accepted calls to serve in the Family History Center and as a Temple Worker in the Twin Falls Temple. Her service in the temple brought her much joy and happiness. Her last journal entry was about how much she missed serving there and those she served with.

Throughout her life, LeAnn loved reading, scrapbooking, family history, and traveling. Having never married she was beloved by her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly and took great joy in their achievements and lives.

Before her passing, she enjoyed her “walking and lunch group” and all her new friends in Burley. These friends were wonderful companions to her and brought her great happiness and enriched her life in numerous ways!

LeAnn is survived by her brothers: Clint (Julie) Loveland of Brigham City, Utah and Von (Jennie) Loveland of Boise, Idaho; nieces and nephews: Shane (Trica) Loveland, Lance (Laura) Loveland, Wendy (Juan Carlos) Vazquez, Lynette Carr, Brian (Tara) Loveland, Kyle (Michelle) Loveland, Christine (Scott) Woolston, Trent (Heather) Loveland, Catherine (Shaun) Hutchings, Steven (Bridget) Loveland, David (Ashlyn) Loveland, and Candace Loveland; 38 great-nieces and nephews who she adored.

In addition to her parents, Amy and Ardel, LeAnn was preceded in death by a sister, Amy; a niece, Amy; and a nephew, Michael.

Funeral services were held at 11:00am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2050 Normal Ave, Burley, Idaho. A viewing preceded the funeral from 10:00 – 10:45am. A graveside service was held at the Brigham City Utah Cemetery, at 11:00am on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Coltrin Mortuary.