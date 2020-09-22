Logan launches emergency information program

Logan officials are requesting that residents participate in the city's Community Connect program to provide potentially life-saving information to emergency personnel.

LOGAN – The Logan City Fire Department wants to get to know you better.

That’s the goal of a new public safety program called Community Connect that allows city residents to share potentially life-saving personal information with firefighters and first responders.

“Residents can provide details about their homes, families, children, pets, medical or functional needs and more,” Mayor Holly Daines said in a Sept. 21 letter to members of the Logan Neighborhood Council. “When first responders are dispatched to an emergency at that residence, they will have the most information possible before arriving on the scene.”

Daines explained that the Logan City Fire Department has been working with a commercial technology partner First Due to create a database of resident information that will assist city personnel during emergency response situations.

The mayor asked neighborhood council members to share information about the Community Connect program with their neighbors because “… in order to run a successful program, we need the involvement and engagement of all residents and families.”

A Community Connect website posted by the Logan Fire Department invites local residents to create an online account and then “enter the information that matters most when seconds count.”

While the website recommends that residents only voluntarily provide information to the Community Connection program that they feel comfortable sharing, it also suggests that details about residents’ property, family members, needs and pets might be invaluable to city emergency personnel.

The website also assures users that data provided to the Community Connect program is secure and is only used to provided better, safer services to participating residents. First Due technology managers emphasize that Community Connect logins and passwords will be protected with bank-level encryption and security.

Daines added that questions or concerns about the Community Connect program can be directed to city Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys by phone at 435-716-9515 or via e-mail at craig.humphreys@loganutah.org

The Community Connect website can be accessed at https://www.communityconnect.io/info/ut-logan

The Logan Neighborhood Council informally represents residents of established city neighborhoods, including the Adams, Bridger, Ellis, Hillcrest, Wilson and Woodruff areas.