Norman Ray Cannell

January 5, 1927 – September 11, 2020 (age 93)

Norman R. Cannell, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, peacefully passed away after fighting a valiant battle with dementia and other age-related ailments. After 13 years of being widowed, he joined his lovely wife Beverly and other loved ones waiting for him on the other side of the veil on September 11, 2020.

Norman was born in Smithfield, Utah on January 5, 1927 to Horace and Ethel Cannell. He had 14 siblings and his growing up years were spent in Burley, Idaho. He spent a lot of time in his youth at is grandparent’s farmstead in Smithfield, Utah learning how to work hard on a farm.

He graduated from Burley High School and shortly after joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served at the end of WWII. He always talked fondly of his time in the Navy.

He attended Utah State University, where he met his wife Beverly Condie and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple August 22, 1952. Norm graduated from USU with a bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech pathology. He went on to earn a master’s degree at Idaho State University. He worked for the renowned School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for 10 years.

He loved the hearing and audiology field so much, he packed up his family and moved to sunny California where he successfully ran his own hearing aid business for many years until retiring.

Norman devoted many hours of service building LDS chapels in various areas he and his family lived. He was a great example of showing kindness and love by serving those around him, whether he knew them or not.

In Norm’s spare time he enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, being a handyman and taking in a good landscape on long drives when hitting the open road. He also could be found glued to the TV watching any kind of sports he could find. You always knew when a team made a touchdown, home run or a great basket from the 3 point line by the hoot-in and hollering from the other room.

Norm had a great love for music and loved to sing in the choir at church. He had a beautiful tenor voice. He also loved to play his harmonica and guitar as well.

He is survived by his children: Curtis (Claudia), Philip (Gwen), Brenda Auton (Ken), Pam Zorn (Kurt), Julie Walters (Bradley). He was admired by his 23 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Brother, Merlin Cannell, sisters; Ruth Warner, Deanne Mendenhall, and Carol Martin.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Premier Funeral Home, 5335 South 1950 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing for family and friends was held from 10:00 – 10:45am prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

The family expresses much gratitude for all the nurses, CNA’s and other volunteers that gave unconditional love and care to our dad. Thank you!

