November 2, 1977 – September 20, 2020 (age 42)

Shallon Wright is a special needs child who was born into a loving family of Glen and Eunice Wright of Salt Lake City, Utah.

She blessed every life she touched with her positive, glowing personality. Shallon made friends everywhere she went, and she was not afraid to meet new people and visit with them. She liked tending animals and spending time with them.

Shallon enjoyed her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved the primary songs, saying the prayer, and always strived to be good. She encouraged and uplifted those around her with her sweet spirit. Her smile would cheer up and lighten the load of her friends and family.

She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She loved to spend time with her grandma, Marianne Wright, who proceeded her in death. She was also preceded by her grandfather, A. G. Pratt.

Shallon is survived by her father, Glen Wright (Eunice) of Paradise, Utah. Her younger brothers and sister, Eric Wright (Stephanie) of Palmer, Alaska; Christopher Wright (Shannon) of Kettering, Ohio; Steven Wright of Paradise, Utah and Julianne Wright of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in the Paradise First Ward, located at 155 East 9400 South, Paradise, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Avon Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Premier Funeral Services.