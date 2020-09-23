April 21, 1936 – September 7, 2020 (age 84)

Connie Taylor Burnett of Preston, Idaho, passed away on September 7, 2020, at the age of 84.

She was born on April 21, 1936, to Heber Taylor and Erma Ruth Wright Taylor in Preston, Idaho.

Connie married LaVere Burnett on February 25, 1960, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Connie graduated from Preston High School in 1954 and then traveled the world with her husband and family with the Air Force. She lived in Germany and Libya and moved all over the United States with her family.

In 1974, she moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where she and LaVere raised their 2 sons. In her earlier years, she was a telephone operator and operated a giant switchboard. She was an accomplished artist, loved to crochet, and enjoyed history of the American Indians and the West. She had a sharp sense of humor and was quick with a reply.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, LaVere Burnett and her 4 brothers, Blaine Taylor, Claire Taylor, Ron Taylor (Connie’s twin), and Glenn Taylor.

She is survived by her 2 sons, David Burnett (Janice) of McKinney, Texas, and Michael Burnett (Teri) of Wylie, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Skousen, Taylor Godoy, Devin Burnett, Jared Burnett, Sydney Burnett, Samantha Fugett, Jacob Fugett, Kendall Anderson, Megan Raden, and Jared Bromstead; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends. Her humor, friendship and caring for her family will be missed.