Derrald L. Watkins

September 1, 1922 – September 20, 2020 (age 98)

“Always leave a place better than you found it.” This was the motto Dad lived by. He was always kind, helping people was his joy, and sharing stories of his one and only, Norma, who he married in the Logan Temple in 1946. Sunday, September 20, 2020 he was happily reunited with his sweet-heart, who proceeded him in death in 2011.

Derrald “Wat” served during World War II as a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, stationed on the Island of Midway, as well as Honolulu, Hawaii where he was a lifeguard on Waikiki Beach.

After the Navy, he graduated from Utah State University and began his career as an Executive with the Boy Scouts of America, serving the boys in the Logan, Utah, Walla Walla, Washington, Bakersfield, California and San Diego, California Councils.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, including Sunday School President in his branch at South Town Ranch in Sandy.

Derrald is survived by his 4 children, Kathy Neal, Chandler, Arizona; Kris Amussen (Rod), Salem, Utah; Steven Derrald, Palm Springs, California and Jill Bridges (Lynn), St. George, Utah, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank Lisa and Robin and the rest of the Harmony Hospice team who so lovingly cared for dad in his final years – Angels all!

Dad we love and miss you, and you DID indeed leave this place better than you found it!

Public viewing with be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:45am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance. There will be a family graveside service on Saturday, in the Logan City Cemetery.

