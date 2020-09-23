August 28, 1936 – September 17, 2020 (age 84)



Frank Joseph Talbot 84 of Kaysville, Utah, and formerly of Lewiston, Utah, passed away on September 17, 2020, at Heritage Park Healthcare in Roy, Utah.

Frank was born August 28, 1936, in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Frank Wall Talbot and Bertha Mae Engleke. He was raised and educated in Lewiston attending North Cache High and continuing onto Utah State where he was active in All-star basketball, was a drama lead, and team captain with the debate team. He left Utah State just before his degree to raise his family.

He married Carolyn Barker and they had 6 children, three of whom preceded him in death. Frank and Carolyn later divorced

Frank was a friend to anyone and was an entertainer who loved to share his music and help everyone. He spent most of his adult life traveling around working gigs and playing guitar and singing to groups.

Frank is survived by his children Todd Talbot of Kaysville, Utah; Daniel Frank Talbot of Mesa, Arizona; and Jennilyn Talbot of Mesa, Arizona. He is also survived, by 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolyn, and three children, Laurie Talbot Howell, William Barker Talbot, Steven Swift Talbot.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.