Idaho aims for 1M registered voters in November election

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Elections officials in Idaho have said they are aiming for a million registered voters in the state this year, many of whom are expected to vote by mail during the pandemic.

The Idaho Press reports that 330,000 state residents have already requested absentee ballots, with at least a third of residents living in Ada County.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and county clerks from Ada and Twin Falls counties took part in a live Q&A on elections broadcasted by KTVB-TV on Tuesday. Denney says he expects at least 50% absentee votes this election.

In the 2016 presidential election 936,529 residents were registered to vote and about three-fourths of them cast a ballot.