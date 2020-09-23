K-12 enrollment in Utah drops by 2K students amid pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Enrollment at public schools in Utah has declined as the coronavirus pandemic pushed some parents to homeschool their children and make other decisions based on safety concerns. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the state has counted 665,790 students enrolled this fall, a decline of 2,150 students compared to the same time last year.

The department has said the deficit is really about 9,000 students since early projections anticipated an increase of 7,000 students this fall.

Enrollment numbers dictate how much state funding districts receive. With the decreased enrollment, public schools could lose at least $7 million. If calculated for the 9,000-student deficit, schools could lose $31 million.