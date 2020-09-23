Kenadi Dodds draws comparison to Taylor Swift on America’s Got Talent finale

Screen shot of Kenadi Dodds performing on the finale of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

It was her last chance to persuade viewers that she deserved the top spot on America’s Got Talent, and North Logan’s Kenadi Dodds performed a powerful cover of Carrie Underwood’s ‘Love Wins.’ Her last two performances while at Universal Studios Hollywood were pre-recorded on the studio backlot on a piano. But for the finale, Kenadi performed live in front of the judges with her guitar.

Halfway through the song Kenadi flung the guitar behind her back and belted out the chorus, stepping away from the microphone stand and showcasing her show presence.

“To see you standing and singing with your guitar seemed so much more energetic,” AGT judge Sofia Vegara said after Kenadi’s performance. “Congratulations! I think you stepped it up a lot tonight.”

“For me it was when you threw the guitar aside,” exclaimed AGT judge Howie Mandel. “We saw you without the piano, without the guitar, you belted it out and you really rose to the occasion!

“I’m telling you, that’s your forte. Don’t hide behind pianos, don’t hide behind guitars. I believe there’s more for you, but you’ve got to do it alone young lady. You’re worth it, yourself.”

Judge Heidi Klum said she foresees a bright future for Kenadi, even a future Country Music Award.

“I sometimes think of you as a young Taylor Swift when she started writing her own songs with her guitar. I think you’re just as amazing. I wish you all the best. Good luck!”

On several occasions throughout the show, Kenadi was referred to as the small town girl pursuing big dreams. Host Terry Crews asked Kenadi about chasing her dreams.

“Don’t ever give up and always go for your dreams,” Kenadi replied, “because your dreams could make the world a better place.”

Kenadi now must wait for the final results to be shared during Wednesday’s live broadcast on NBC, which begins at 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

See Kenadi’s performance and the judge’s comments below: