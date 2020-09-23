Post Consumer Brands cancels annual fundraiser due to COVID-19

Mark Suchan, plant manger of Post Consumer Brands stands in front of the production facility in Tremonton recently. Suchan said they had to cancel this years annual cereal sale fundraising event this year due to COVID-19

TREMONTON – Post Consumer Brands in Tremonton will forgo their annual cereal sale fundraising event this year due to COVID-19, but they will still make donations to the non-profits they have supported in the past.

Kaylie Astin, the Marketing Manager at United Way of Northern Utah, said during a year when major fundraising events are canceled it’s difficult for Northern Utah nonprofits to raise money to support the work that helps sustain the community.

“Post and United Way of Northern Utah in Ogden (UWNU) hopes to fill funding gaps at a time when community resources are needed more than ever by donating the funds normally generated by Post Consumer Brands’ annual cereal sale to local non-profits,” Astin said.

For 13 years the Post and United Way of Northern Utah cereal sale was big in Tremonton. The 15,000 packages of cereal were sold at a steep discount and people would start lining up the night before. When it opened at 7 a.m. it was all over in 30 minutes. The 15,000 packages of cereal were sold at such a good discount.

“It was always well attended, but health and safety take first priority, and a monetary donation this year is the safest option for everyone,” Astin said. “When the social distancing guidelines present fundraising challenges for many in this pandemic and, by working together, Post and UWNU will provide local non-profits with funding.”

Here is a list of charities the two organizations will be giving funds too:

Tremonton Food Pantry

Brigham City Food Pantry

Acts Six Soup Kitchen

Oneida Crisis Center

Boys & Girls Club

Family Support Center

“Post Consumer Brands has been a longtime supporter of the community where their employees live and work,” said Julie Johnson, Director of Community Relations at United Way of Northern Utah. “While there may be some disappointed in the cancellation of the cereal sale, United Way of Northern Utah is so appreciative of the generosity of Post and recognizes the impact this donation will have on the local nonprofits and the community members they serve.”

All funds generated by the sale benefitted the entire community.

“Post Consumer Brands is a local employer and national brand, and it’s our goal to both feed families across North America and support the communities where we live and work,” said Mark Suchan, Post’s Plant Manager in Tremonton. “Through these donations we can continue to support that mission, even during a pandemic. Our gratitude goes out to every organization in the Tremonton community helping those impacted by recent events. Thank you!”